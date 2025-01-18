Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 5-12, Tennessee State 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee State is 8-2 against Eastern Illinois since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

Tennessee State fought the good fight in their overtime match against SIUE on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 87-80 to the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of UT Martin. That's two games in a row now that the Panthers have lost by exactly five points.

Tennessee State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season. As for Eastern Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Looking forward, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 78-73 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Tennessee State repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.