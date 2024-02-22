Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 13-14, Tennessee State 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. Tennessee State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Lions at home as they won 72-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-61 to the Leathernecks. Tennessee State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Tennessee State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-12.

Eastern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

While only Tennessee State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Tennessee State is a 5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.