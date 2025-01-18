Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 5-12, Tennessee State 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee State is 8-2 against Eastern Illinois since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

Tennessee State fought the good fight in their overtime match against SIUE on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 87-80 to the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of UT Martin. That's two games in a row now that the Panthers have lost by exactly five points.

Tennessee State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season. As for Eastern Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Tennessee State was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-73. Does Tennessee State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.