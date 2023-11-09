Who's Playing

Kentucky State Thorobreds @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Kentucky State 0-1, Tennessee State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

The Kentucky State Thorobreds will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. Kentucky State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Monday.

Kentucky State had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Salukis, falling 88-57. Kentucky State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kentucky State failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 57 points. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Southern Illinois scored 88.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They took down the Bulldogs 76-61.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Salukis' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Thorobreds' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.