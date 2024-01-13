Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Lindenwood 7-9, Tennessee State 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. The Tennessee State Tigers and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center.

Last Saturday, the Tigers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-68 loss to the Eagles. Tennessee State has struggled against Morehead State recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Lions were able to grind out a solid win over the Redhawks on Thursday, taking the game 74-68.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 8-9 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Tennessee State's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee State strolled past Lindenwood in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 83-66. Does Tennessee State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lindenwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won both of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.