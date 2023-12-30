Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Little Rock 7-7, Tennessee State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 30th at Gentry Center. Little Rock will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Trojans earned a 81-75 win over the Golden Eagles. The victory was just what Little Rock needed coming off of a 90-60 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tennessee State and UT Martin didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Tigers'2023 ended with a 91-75 loss against the Skyhawks. It was the first time this season that Tennessee State let down their fans at home.

The Trojans' victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-7. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Little Rock hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Little Rock beat Tennessee State 89-77 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tennessee State.