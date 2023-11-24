Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Mercer 1-3, Tennessee State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Mercer Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tennessee State Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Raider Arena. Mercer might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

Mercer was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 98-67 defeat at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Mercer found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.7% worse than the opposition.

Despite their loss, Mercer saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalyn McCreary, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Tigers strolled past the Eagles with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 87-70. The win was just what Tennessee State needed coming off of a 92-67 loss in their prior game.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mercer have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.