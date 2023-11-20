Who's Playing

Midway Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Midway 0-2, Tennessee State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Tennessee State has been on the road for two straight, but on Monday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Midway Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee State found out the hard way on Friday. Their bruising 92-67 defeat to the Ducks might stick with them for a while. The loss was Tennessee State's first of the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Golden Eagles on Thursday and fell 82-70. Midway has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 3-1. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Midway struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.