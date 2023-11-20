Who's Playing

Midway Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Midway 0-2, Tennessee State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. They will take on the Midway Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee State found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 92-67 loss at the hands of the Ducks. The loss was Tennessee State's first of the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Golden Eagles on Thursday and fell 82-70. Midway has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-1. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Midway struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.