Halftime Report

SE Missouri State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-27 lead against Tennessee State.

SE Missouri State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Tennessee State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: SE Missouri State 7-6, Tennessee State 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Missouri State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 88-39 stomp they got against Westminster. The Redhawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

SE Missouri State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State couldn't handle Morehead State two weeks ago and fell 74-68. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Tigers in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost nine in a row.

SE Missouri State pushed their record up to 7-6 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Tennessee State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SE Missouri State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SE Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Tennessee State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.