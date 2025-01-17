Halftime Report

Tennessee State and SIUE have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-31, Tennessee State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Tennessee State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-11 in no time. On the other hand, SIUE will have to make due with an 11-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: SIUE 11-6, Tennessee State 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Tigers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, Tennessee State got the win against Western Illinois by a conclusive 72-52. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-19.

Tennessee State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Illinois only posted eight.

Meanwhile, SIUE entered their tilt with Tennessee Tech on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They walked away with a 67-59 win over the Golden Eagles.

Tennessee State's victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-11. As for SIUE, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tennessee State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tennessee State beat SIUE 76-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Tennessee State repeat their success, or does SIUE have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee State is a slight 2-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.