Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-11, Tennessee State 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Tennessee Tech's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 70-59 win over the Redhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee Tech.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% better than the opposition, a fact Tennessee State proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Lions with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 7-11. As for the Tigers, the victory got them back to even at 9-9.

Tennessee Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tennessee Tech's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs Tennessee State over their last nine matchups.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-10 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 7-2 ATS vs. Tennessee Tech across their last nine meetings.

Odds

Tennessee State is a solid 7-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.