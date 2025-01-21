Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: UT Martin 9-10, Tennessee State 7-12

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee State Tigers and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gentry Center. The Tigers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, Tennessee State made easy work of Eastern Illinois and carried off an 84-65 victory.

Meanwhile, even though SIUE scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, UT Martin still came out on top. UT Martin narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past SIUE 85-82. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Tennessee State's victory bumped their record up to 7-12. As for UT Martin, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tennessee State came up short against UT Martin in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 96-87. Will Tennessee State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Tennessee State is a slight 2-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

UT Martin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.