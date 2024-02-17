Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Western Illinois 16-10, Tennessee State 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Gentry Center. Western Illinois is looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

On Thursday, the Leathernecks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Eagles, taking the game 62-55.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Tennessee State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 70-50 defeat to the Golden Eagles. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Tennessee State was thoroughly outmatched 43-21 in the second half.

The Leathernecks' win bumped their record up to 16-10. As for the Tigers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-11.

Western Illinois and the Tigers were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Leathernecks came up empty-handed after a 58-57 defeat. Can Western Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.