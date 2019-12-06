Tennessee State vs. Chicago State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer

The Tennessee State Tigers will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at the Gentry Center in Nashville to tip off the Friday college basketball schedule. TSU is 5-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Chicago State is 3-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. TSU will be putting a perfect 7-0 mark against the spread on the line against a Chicago State squad that is just 2-5 ATS this season. The Tigers are favored by 20.5 points in the latest TSU vs. Chicago State odds, while the over-under is set at 150.5. Before you make any Chicago State vs. Tennessee State picks or college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Tennessee State vs. Chicago State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Tigers come into this matchup off back-to-back wins in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational over Cal Poly and North Florida. They've played a tough schedule thus far including matchups against Texas Tech, San Diego State and Lipscomb. Depth and balance have been strengths for TSU. Eleven players are averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game, while four players -- Michael Littlejohn, Carols Marshall Jr., Jy'lan Washington and Wesley Harris are all averaging at least 9.5 ppg.

The Cougars, meanwhile, broke a three-game losing streak by defeating SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday in an 89-81 final. That 89-point outburst was a promising sign after they failed to top 62 points in their prior three games. Junior guard Xavier Johnson is the catalyst for this squad and he leads the team with 16.3 points per game. He scored 23 points in the win on Wednesday, and a similar effort on Friday would go a long way in helping the Cougars cover the TSU vs. Chicago State spread in this early tip.

So who wins TSU vs. Chicago State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.