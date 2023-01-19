Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 7-12; Tennessee State 10-9

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Gentry Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with EIU winning the first 62-57 at home and the Tigers taking the second 63-49.

Tennessee State came up short against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 71-63.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Little Rock Trojans on Saturday, winning 70-63.

Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Eastern Illinois' victory lifted them to 7-12 while Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if EIU can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Illinois.