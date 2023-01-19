Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 7-12; Tennessee State 10-9
What to Know
The Tennessee State Tigers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Gentry Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with EIU winning the first 62-57 at home and the Tigers taking the second 63-49.
Tennessee State came up short against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 71-63.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Little Rock Trojans on Saturday, winning 70-63.
Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Eastern Illinois' victory lifted them to 7-12 while Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if EIU can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tennessee State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
- Jan 29, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 62 vs. Tennessee State 57
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. Tennessee State 72
- Jan 23, 2021 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Jan 02, 2020 - Tennessee State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Feb 23, 2019 - Tennessee State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
- Feb 28, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 73 vs. Tennessee State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee State 50 vs. Eastern Illinois 47
- Jan 11, 2018 - Tennessee State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 65
- Feb 02, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 77 vs. Tennessee State 67
- Jan 06, 2016 - Tennessee State 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 61