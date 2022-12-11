Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Tennessee State
Current Records: Lipscomb 6-3; Tennessee State 5-4
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Gentry Center. Lipscomb will be seeking to avenge the 73-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 12 of last year.
The Bisons were close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 63-59 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Lipscomb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Boyce Bulldogs 103-49 at home.
Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if Lipscomb bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
Series History
Tennessee State have won four out of their last six games against Lipscomb.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Tennessee State 73 vs. Lipscomb 65
- Nov 12, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Lipscomb 78
- Nov 10, 2018 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Dec 02, 2017 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Tennessee State 86
- Dec 03, 2016 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Dec 17, 2015 - Tennessee State 89 vs. Lipscomb 86