Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Lipscomb 6-3; Tennessee State 5-4

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Gentry Center. Lipscomb will be seeking to avenge the 73-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 12 of last year.

The Bisons were close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 63-59 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Lipscomb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Boyce Bulldogs 103-49 at home.

Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if Lipscomb bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Series History

Tennessee State have won four out of their last six games against Lipscomb.