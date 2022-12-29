Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Morehead State 7-6; Tennessee State 8-5

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Morehead State Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since March 4 of 2020. The Tigers and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The stars were brightly shining for Tennessee State in a 98-83 victory over the Brescia Bearcats last week.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Morehead State in a 66-50 win over the Alice Lloyd College Eagles last Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Morehead State have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Tigers ended up a good deal behind Morehead State when they played when the two teams previously met in January, losing 67-54. Maybe Tennessee State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morehead State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee State.