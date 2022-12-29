Who's Playing
Morehead State @ Tennessee State
Current Records: Morehead State 7-6; Tennessee State 8-5
What to Know
The Tennessee State Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Morehead State Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since March 4 of 2020. The Tigers and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The stars were brightly shining for Tennessee State in a 98-83 victory over the Brescia Bearcats last week.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Morehead State in a 66-50 win over the Alice Lloyd College Eagles last Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Morehead State have struggled against the spread on the road.
The Tigers ended up a good deal behind Morehead State when they played when the two teams previously met in January, losing 67-54. Maybe Tennessee State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
Odds
The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morehead State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee State.
- Jan 24, 2022 - Morehead State 67 vs. Tennessee State 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Morehead State 71 vs. Tennessee State 64
- Feb 25, 2021 - Morehead State 74 vs. Tennessee State 60
- Feb 11, 2021 - Morehead State 79 vs. Tennessee State 66
- Mar 04, 2020 - Tennessee State 74 vs. Morehead State 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - Morehead State 66 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee State 64 vs. Morehead State 48
- Feb 07, 2019 - Tennessee State 81 vs. Morehead State 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - Morehead State 74 vs. Tennessee State 61
- Feb 15, 2018 - Tennessee State 83 vs. Morehead State 74
- Feb 01, 2018 - Tennessee State 61 vs. Morehead State 58
- Feb 16, 2017 - Tennessee State 64 vs. Morehead State 52
- Jan 14, 2017 - Morehead State 87 vs. Tennessee State 85
- Feb 18, 2016 - Morehead State 66 vs. Tennessee State 61
- Feb 06, 2016 - Tennessee State 77 vs. Morehead State 76