Who's Playing

Northridge @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Northridge 1-2; Tennessee State 3-1

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors will square off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Neither the Matadors nor Tennessee State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Northridge came up short against the California Baptist Lancers on Tuesday, falling 62-55.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State ended up a good deal behind the Southern Illinois Salukis when they played on Thursday, losing 57-44.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.