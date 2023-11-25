Teams looking to earn a win and finish seventh at the 2023 Emerald Coast Classic meet on Saturday when the Tennessee State Tigers battle the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The Tigers (4-2), who tied for third in the Ohio Valley Conference with UT Martin and Southeast Missouri State at 10-8 and were 18-14 overall in 2022-23, are coming off a 60-59 loss to Mercer on Friday. The Lions (1-4), who finished third in the Southland Conference at 12-6 and were 18-14 overall a year ago, dropped a 68-67 decision to Western Michigan on Friday. TSU and SE Louisiana are both 1-2 on neutral courts since the beginning of last season.

Tipoff from Raider Arena in Destin, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Tigers are 1-point favorites in the latest Tennessee State vs. Southeastern Louisiana odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for SE Louisiana vs. TSU:

Tennessee State vs. Southeastern Louisiana spread: TSU -1

Tennessee State vs. Southeastern Louisiana over/under: 142 points

Tennessee State vs. Southeastern Louisiana money line: TSU -115, SE Louisiana -105

TSU: The Tigers are 1-2 against the spread this season

SEL: The Lions are 2-2 ATS in 2023-24

Why Tennessee State can cover

Fifth-year senior guard E.J. Bellinger looks to get back to his scoring ways after being held to a season-low three points in the loss to Mercer. Bellinger, who is in his first season with the Tigers, played four seasons at Belmont. In six starts, he is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. His best game was a 20-point and 11-rebound effort in an 83-58 win over Kentucky State on Nov. 9.

Also helping power Tennessee State is junior guard Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. He is in his fourth year with the program and has played in 82 games, making 76 starts. He has career averages of 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal. He has reached double-digit scoring in three games this season, including a season-high 14 points in an 87-70 win over Midway on Monday. He also scored 13 points in a 75-65 win at Portland on Nov. 15.

Why Southeastern Louisiana can cover

Junior guard Roger McFarlane leads the Lions in scoring. In five starts, he has reached double-digit scoring four times with one double-double, including a season-high 24 points and 11 rebounds in an 86-71 loss at Auburn on Nov. 10. He is coming off a nine-point and five-rebound effort against Western Michigan on Friday. For the season, he is averaging 14.8 points, six rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal.

Senior guard Alec Woodard is in his second season with the Lions after spending three years at Austin Peay. In five games this season, he has reached double-digit scoring twice, including a 17-point, nine-rebound performance in a 65-63 loss at Santa Clara on Nov. 18. He is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. In 32 games last season, he made 23 starts, averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

