The SIU Edwardsville Cougars look for the season sweep when they take on the visiting Tennessee State Tigers in Ohio Valley Conference action to get the Thursday college basketball schedule underway. The Cougars (6-8) defeated the Tigers (3-12) 67-65 on Jan. 21 at Tennessee State. SIU Edwardsville, which has lost three of its past four games, is sixth in the conference at 4-4. The Tigers, meanwhile, have lost two in a row and six of seven, and are 12th in the OVC at 2-10.

Tip-off from the Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Ill., is set for 2 p.m. ET. TSU leads the all-time series 9-4, including a 3-2 edge in games played at Edwardsville. The Cougars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135. Before making any SIU Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on TSU vs. SIU Edwardsville. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for SIU Edwardsville vs. TSU:

Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville spread: SIU Edwardsville -1.5

Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville over-under: 135 points

TSU: Is 0-4 on the season when scoring under 60 points

SIUE: Is averaging 5.2 blocks per game, led by sophomore forward Lamar Wright with 26 on the year

Why SIU Edwardsville can cover



The Cougars will look to turn around their home fortunes and win their first game at the Vadalabene Center this season after three losses to open the season. A big reason why SIUE can turn its fortunes around has been the play of junior forward Sidney Wilson, who is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Wilson has reached double digits in 10 games, including in each of the last five games. His best game was a 23-point performance against Southeast Missouri on Jan. 28.

Also powering the Cougars' offense is senior guard Mike Adewunmi, who has reached double figures in nine of 14 outings, including a 23-point effort against LSU on Nov. 26. He has three double-doubles, the last coming Jan. 26 against Eastern Illinois, when he scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He scored 20 points on Saturday in a win over UT Martin. For the season, Adewunmi is averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

Why Tennessee State can cover

Despite their struggles, the Tigers have played teams close and have lost seven games by four points or less. Sophomore guard Mark Freeman has kept his team in nearly every game by averaging 14.7 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is hitting on 40 percent of his field goals and 76.1 percent of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring in 10 of 13 games, scoring 20 or more three times. His best game was against Belmont on Dec. 8 when he poured in 26 points.

Another reason for optimism has been the play of freshman guard Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. Although he missed the Tigers' last game, he lit up SIUE in their last meeting two weeks ago with a career-high 32 points. Fitzgerald brought TSU nearly all the way back from a 26-point halftime deficit before the Tigers fell by two.

Fitzgerald has reached double figures in eight games, and also added a 21-point performance against UT Martin. He is averaging 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game, and is hitting 41.8 percent of his field goals and 81.5 percent of his free throws.

