Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Tennessee State

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-1; Tennessee State 1-0

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again Saturday and play against the Tennessee State Tigers at noon ET Nov. 12 at Gentry Center. The odds don't look promising for South Carolina State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

South Carolina State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 80-77 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. A silver lining for South Carolina State was the play of Lesown Hallums, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State picked up an 85-75 win over the Fisk University Bulldogs on Monday.

South Carolina State is now 0-1 while the Tigers sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Carolina State is 41st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 72.5 on average. Tennessee State has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.98

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.