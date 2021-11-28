Who's Playing

Southern @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Southern 2-4; Tennessee State 1-4

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Southern Jaguars at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gentry Center. Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Tennessee State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 79-73 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The losing side was boosted by Dedric Boyd, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

As for the Jaguars, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Ecclesia Royals on Tuesday. Southern steamrolled past Ecclesia 109-53 at home.

Tennessee State is now 1-4 while Southern sits at 2-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers are stumbling into the contest with the seventh most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Tennessee State, Southern enters the matchup with 20.5 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.