Who's Playing

Bryan Lions @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Bryan 0-0, Tennessee Tech 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bryan Lions will start their season against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena.

Tennessee Tech is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 83-78 to Georgia on Monday.

Tennessee Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Bryan, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.