Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 13-15, Tennessee Tech 9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Hooper Eblen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Eastern Illinois was not quite the Tigers' equal in the second half on Thursday. The Panthers fell 78-73 to the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Illinois in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 78-77 to the Cougars. Tennessee Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Golden Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Eastern Illinois beat the Golden Eagles 68-59 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.