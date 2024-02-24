Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 13-15, Tennessee Tech 9-19
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Hooper Eblen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
While it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Eastern Illinois was not quite the Tigers' equal in the second half on Thursday. The Panthers fell 78-73 to the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Illinois in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost five in a row.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 78-77 to the Cougars. Tennessee Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Golden Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.
Eastern Illinois will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
While Tennessee Tech and the Panthers both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Tennessee Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Eastern Illinois is a solid 8-4 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Tennessee Tech is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 132.5 points.
Series History
Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 25, 2024 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Feb 25, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Jan 05, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 70 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
- Feb 10, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 73 vs. Eastern Illinois 62
- Feb 07, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 67
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 87 vs. Tennessee Tech 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 60