Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 13-15, Tennessee Tech 9-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Hooper Eblen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Eastern Illinois was not quite the Tigers' equal in the second half on Thursday. The Panthers fell 78-73 to the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Illinois in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 78-77 to the Cougars. Tennessee Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Golden Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Eastern Illinois will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

While Tennessee Tech and the Panthers both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Tennessee Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Eastern Illinois is a solid 8-4 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Tennessee Tech is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.