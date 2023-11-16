Who's Playing

Midway Eagles @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Midway 0-1, Tennessee Tech 0-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be playing at home against the Midway Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Bisons, falling 96-65. Tennessee Tech found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Midway kicked off their season on the road last Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They were completely outmatched by the Racers on the road and fell 91-58. Midway was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-33.

The losses dropped the Golden Eagles to 0-3 and the Eagles to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Midway struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee Tech against Midway in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 as the team secured a 94-56 victory. Will Tennessee Tech repeat their success, or does Midway have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.