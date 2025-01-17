Halftime Report

SE Missouri State and Tennessee Tech have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. SE Missouri State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tennessee Tech 47-26.

If SE Missouri State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-9 in no time. On the other hand, Tennessee Tech will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: SE Missouri State 9-9, Tennessee Tech 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee Tech is heading back home. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Golden Eagles are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Tennessee Tech is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering SIUE just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 67-59 to the Cougars. The Golden Eagles haven't had much luck with the Cougars recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Tennessee Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State didn't have quite enough to beat Little Rock on Tuesday and fell 73-71. The Redhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Tennessee Tech's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Tennessee Tech suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tennessee Tech was down 49-28.

Odds

Tennessee Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.