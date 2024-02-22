Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 14-12, Tennessee Tech 9-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SIUE has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SIUE, who comes in off a win.

The matchup between SIUE and the Redhawks on Saturday hardly resembled the 52-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Cougars snuck past the Redhawks with a 80-76 win. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but SIUE was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Leathernecks on Thursday and fell 62-55.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Golden Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

SIUE strolled past the Golden Eagles in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 74-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee Tech and SIUE both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.