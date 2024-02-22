Who's Playing
SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: SIUE 14-12, Tennessee Tech 9-18
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
What to Know
SIUE has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SIUE, who comes in off a win.
The matchup between SIUE and the Redhawks on Saturday hardly resembled the 52-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Cougars snuck past the Redhawks with a 80-76 win. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but SIUE was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Leathernecks on Thursday and fell 62-55.
The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Golden Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.
SIUE strolled past the Golden Eagles in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 74-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Tennessee Tech and SIUE both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2024 - SIUE 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 57
- Jan 26, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. SIUE 68
- Dec 29, 2022 - SIUE 64 vs. Tennessee Tech 51
- Feb 12, 2022 - SIUE 61 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIUE 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - SIUE 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIUE 69
- Feb 28, 2019 - SIUE 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 10, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIUE 69
- Feb 28, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 60 vs. SIUE 51