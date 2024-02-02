Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Southern Indiana after losing five in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Southern Indiana leads 35-32 over the Golden Eagles.

With seven games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Southern Indiana, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Golden Eagles. Maybe Southern Indiana will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Southern Indiana 5-16, Tennessee Tech 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Indiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Leathernecks and fell 73-68.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.

The Screaming Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, they dropped their record down to 7-14 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31 rebounds per game. Given Southern Indiana's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Indiana is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Tennessee Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won all of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last year.