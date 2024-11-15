Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: VMI 3-0, Tennessee Tech 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VMI Keydets will face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. The Keydets are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

Last Tuesday, VMI took their match with ease, bagging a 102-56 win over Christendom. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-25.

VMI was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Christendom only posted 13.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech posted their closest victory since December 16, 2023 on Tuesday. They skirted past WGA 76-73. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Eagles.

VMI's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Tennessee Tech, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: VMI has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13 threes per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep VMI in mind: they have a solid 1-0 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Tennessee Tech is a 4.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.