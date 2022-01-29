Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Austin Peay 5-11; Tennessee Tech 5-14

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Austin Peay winning the first 72-69 at home and the Golden Eagles taking the second 81-76.

Tennessee Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the Murray State Racers.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Thursday, falling 75-67.

The losses put Tennessee Tech at 5-14 and Austin Peay at 5-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Governors have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won five out of their last nine games against Austin Peay.