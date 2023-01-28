Who's Playing
Little Rock @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: Little Rock 6-16; Tennessee Tech 10-12
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles strolled past the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 80-68.
Meanwhile, Little Rock was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-72 to the Morehead State Eagles.
Tennessee Tech's win lifted them to 10-12 while Little Rock's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 6-16. We'll see if Tennessee Tech can repeat their recent success or if Little Rock bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
Series History
Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 77 vs. Little Rock 75