Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Little Rock 6-16; Tennessee Tech 10-12

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles strolled past the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 80-68.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-72 to the Morehead State Eagles.

Tennessee Tech's win lifted them to 10-12 while Little Rock's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 6-16. We'll see if Tennessee Tech can repeat their recent success or if Little Rock bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Series History

Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.