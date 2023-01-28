Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Little Rock 6-16; Tennessee Tech 10-12

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Golden Eagles and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Tennessee Tech wrapped it up with an 80-68 win at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Little Rock as they fell 76-72 to the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tennessee Tech's victory lifted them to 10-12 while Little Rock's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 6-16. We'll see if Tennessee Tech can repeat their recent success or if the Trojans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.