Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Morehead State 10-7; Tennessee Tech 6-11

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are 3-12 against the Morehead State Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Tennessee Tech and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech skirted past UT Martin 84-80. It took nine tries, but Tennessee Tech can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Eagles beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers 69-59 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Golden Eagles up to 6-11 and Morehead State to 10-7. Tennessee Tech is 2-3 after wins this year, Morehead State 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Morehead State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Tennessee Tech.