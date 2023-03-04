The 2023 OVC Tournament championship game features the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-16) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-16) battling on Saturday night. These teams both head into this game on three-game win streaks. On Friday, the Redhawks upset the top seed Morehead State 65-58. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles topped UT Martin 78-63. The winner of this matchup will punch a ticket to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff from Ford Center in Indiana is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook list this game as a pick'em, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5.

SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech spread: Pick'em

SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech over/under: 144.5 points

SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech money line: Redhawks -110, Red Wolves -110

TNTC: Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

SEMO: Redhawks are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 neutral site games

Why SE Missouri State can cover

Sophomore guard Phillip Russell is a three-level scoring facilitator for the Redhawks. Russell has a secure jumper with the court vision to set up the offense. The Missouri native is second in the OVC in both scoring (18.1) and assists (5). He's also sixth in the conference in steals (1.5). On March 2, Russell finished with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Senior guard Chris Harris is another scoring force in the backcourt. Harris has good ball handles and uses his quickness to penetrate the lane constantly. The Illinois native averages 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He has put up at least 20 points in four of his last six games. On Thursday, Harris logged 29 points and 12 boards.

Why Tennessee Tech can cover

Senior forward Jaylen Sebree provides this group with an athletic presence in the frontcourt. The Kentucky product is fifth in the conference in boards (7.3) and tied for fifth in scoring (15.5). He's supplied four straight double-doubles. On Friday, Sebree racked up 28 points and 14 boards.

Junior guard Brett Thompson spaces the floor and owns a smooth jumper from the perimeter. Thompson moves well without the ball and has a quick release to get shots up in a hurry. The California native averages 12 points, three rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. In his last outing, he totaled 19 points, five rebounds and knocked down three 3-pointers.

