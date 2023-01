Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-7; Tennessee Tech 9-12

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

SIU-Edwardsville came up short against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles this past Saturday, falling 82-72.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks this past Saturday, falling 84-77.

SIU-Edwardsville had enough points to win and then some against Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIU-Edwardsville since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.