Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-7; Tennessee Tech 9-12

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

SIU-Edwardsville came up short against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday, falling 82-72.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, falling 84-77.

Barring any buzzer beaters, SIU-Edwardsville is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

SIU-Edwardsville had enough points to win and then some against Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cougars since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.