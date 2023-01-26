Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-7; Tennessee Tech 9-12
What to Know
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
SIU-Edwardsville came up short against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday, falling 82-72.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, falling 84-77.
Barring any buzzer beaters, SIU-Edwardsville is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
SIU-Edwardsville had enough points to win and then some against Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cougars since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Dec 29, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 64 vs. Tennessee Tech 51
- Feb 12, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 61 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 28, 2019 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 10, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 28, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 60 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51
- Feb 01, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Tennessee Tech 86 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 63