Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: UT Martin 17-11; Tennessee Tech 13-15

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Tennessee Tech beat the Lindenwood Lions 77-68 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UT Martin beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 90-84 on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Golden Eagles are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Tennessee Tech up to 13-15 and UT Martin to 17-11. Tennessee Tech is 6-6 after wins this year, the Skyhawks 9-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee Tech and UT Martin both have five wins in their last ten games.