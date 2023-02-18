Who's Playing
UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: UT Martin 17-11; Tennessee Tech 13-15
What to Know
Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Tennessee Tech beat the Lindenwood Lions 77-68 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UT Martin beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 90-84 on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Golden Eagles are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Tennessee Tech up to 13-15 and UT Martin to 17-11. Tennessee Tech is 6-6 after wins this year, the Skyhawks 9-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Tennessee Tech and UT Martin both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. UT Martin 80
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. UT Martin 70
- Feb 06, 2021 - UT Martin 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - UT Martin 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Feb 09, 2019 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee Tech 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. UT Martin 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 46
- Jan 13, 2016 - UT Martin 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 90