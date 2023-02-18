Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: UT Martin 17-11; Tennessee Tech 13-15

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 6 of 2021. The Skyhawks and Tennessee Tech will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UT Martin beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 90-84 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech beat the Lindenwood Lions 77-68 on Thursday.

UT Martin is now 17-11 while Tennessee Tech sits at 13-15. The Skyhawks are 9-7 after wins this season, the Golden Eagles 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech and UT Martin both have five wins in their last ten games.