Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: UT Martin 17-11; Tennessee Tech 13-15

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 6 of 2021. The Skyhawks and Tennessee Tech will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UT Martin beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 90-84 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech beat the Lindenwood Lions 77-68 on Thursday.

UT Martin is now 17-11 while Tennessee Tech sits at 13-15. The Skyhawks are 9-7 after wins this season, the Golden Eagles 6-6.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech and UT Martin both have five wins in their last ten games.

  • Jan 07, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. UT Martin 80
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. UT Martin 75
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. UT Martin 70
  • Feb 06, 2021 - UT Martin 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
  • Feb 20, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 65
  • Feb 06, 2020 - UT Martin 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
  • Feb 09, 2019 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee Tech 58
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. UT Martin 55
  • Feb 01, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 46
  • Jan 13, 2016 - UT Martin 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 90