Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-6; Tennessee Tech 3-8

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Western Carolina Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

Tennessee Tech was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 64-63 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina was totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Brevard College Tornados 99-55 at home.

Tennessee Tech is now 3-8 while Western Carolina sits at 5-6. The Catamounts are 3-1 after wins this year, and Tennessee Tech is 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Series History

Western Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.