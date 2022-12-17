Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: Western Carolina 5-6; Tennessee Tech 3-8
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Western Carolina Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.
Tennessee Tech was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 64-63 to the Lipscomb Bisons.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina was totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Brevard College Tornados 99-55 at home.
Tennessee Tech is now 3-8 while Western Carolina sits at 5-6. The Catamounts are 3-1 after wins this year, and Tennessee Tech is 2-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Western Carolina 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 69
- Dec 06, 2020 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 75
- Dec 21, 2019 - Western Carolina 89 vs. Tennessee Tech 76