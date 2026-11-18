Michigan State's first trip to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll in seven years might last only a week after the No. 2 Spartans suffered through a historically bad offensive performance in a 61-46 loss at No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday night. The Spartans made just 18% of their shots from the floor, marking the program's worst shooting game since at least 1938-39.



Tennessee held Michigan State to 9 of 50 shooting. It's the first time since at least 1938-39 that Michigan has failed to reach 10 made field goals in a game, according to Sports Reference. It is just the third time in coach Tom Izzo's 32 years that the Spartans have failed to reach 15 made field goals



After jumping out to a 14-4 lead, Michigan State made just four shots over the final 30+ minutes of regulation. Tennessee's propensity for fouling Jeremy Fears Jr. provided the only reliable source of offense for the Spartans. The All-American guard scored all of his 16 points at the free-throw line.



DeWayne Brown II and Miles Rubin led Tennessee with 14 points apiece as the Volunteers overcame a spotty performance from their remade cast of perimeter options.



The Volunteers improve to 9-0 against teams ranked inside the top six under 12th-year coach Rick Barnes, who has reliably fielded elite defenses over the past decade. When Barnes overhauled his roster this offseason after a third straight Elite Eight appearance, he did so with an eye toward offense.



But on Tuesday night, it was the program's signature defense which shined through in historic fashion.