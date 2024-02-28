Who's Playing
Auburn Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers
Current Records: Auburn 21-6, Tennessee 21-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.
Georgia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Auburn proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as they made off with a 97-76 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Auburn did.
Among those leading the charge was Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tennessee waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Aggies 86-51 at home.
Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zakai Zeigler led the charge by almost dropping a triple-double on nine points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Zeigler didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against the Tigers on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Dalton Knecht was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds.
The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 21-6. As for the Volunteers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season.
Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Auburn beat the Volunteers 79-70 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Auburn 79 vs. Tennessee 70
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee 46 vs. Auburn 43
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee 67 vs. Auburn 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Auburn 77 vs. Tennessee 72
- Mar 07, 2020 - Auburn 85 vs. Tennessee 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Auburn 73 vs. Tennessee 66
- Mar 17, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 80
- Jan 02, 2018 - Auburn 94 vs. Tennessee 84
- Jan 31, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Auburn 77