Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Auburn 21-6, Tennessee 21-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Georgia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Auburn proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as they made off with a 97-76 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Auburn did.

Among those leading the charge was Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Aggies 86-51 at home.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zakai Zeigler led the charge by almost dropping a triple-double on nine points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Zeigler didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against the Tigers on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Dalton Knecht was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 21-6. As for the Volunteers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Auburn beat the Volunteers 79-70 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.