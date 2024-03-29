Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Creighton 25-9, Tennessee 26-8

How To Watch

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Friday as the Creighton Bluejays and the Tennessee Volunteers will duke it out at 10:09 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Creighton ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-73 victory over Oregon. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bluejays.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds. Kalkbrenner hasn't dropped below two blocks for eight straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Steven Ashworth, who scored 21 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Tennessee earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They secured a 62-58 W over Texas.

Creighton is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 25-9 record this season. As for Tennessee, their win bumped their record up to 26-8.

Creighton is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Tennessee is a 3-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

