Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Florida 18-2, Tennessee 17-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Gators are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.2 points per game this season.

Tennessee is hoping to do what Georgia couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Florida's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Florida took their game with ease, bagging an 89-59 victory over Georgia. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten contests by 21 points or more this season.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Walter Clayton Jr., who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus five assists and five steals. Alijah Martin was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus four steals.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 22 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Tennessee has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 78-73 to Kentucky on Tuesday. That makes it the first time this season the Volunteers have let down their home crowd.

Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Igor Milicic Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Milicic Jr. a new career-high in threes (four).

Florida's win bumped their record up to 18-2. As for Tennessee, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.2 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Florida against Tennessee when the teams last played on January 7th, as the team secured a 73-43 victory. In that matchup, Florida amassed a halftime lead of 34-15, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida.