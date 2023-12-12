Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-9, Tennessee 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. The timing is sure in Tennessee's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Georgia Southern has not had much luck on the away from home, with 13 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-79 victory over the Fighting Illini.

Tennessee's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Santiago Vescovi, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jonas Aidoo, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 80-77 finish the last time they played, Georgia Southern and North Florida decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Eagles fell 64-56 to the Ospreys on Saturday.

The Volunteers' victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-9.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Tennessee's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

