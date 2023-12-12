Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-9, Tennessee 6-3

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Georgia Southern staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

On Saturday, the Eagles came up short against the Ospreys and fell 64-56.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 86-79 victory over the Fighting Illini. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Santiago Vescovi, who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds. Jonas Aidoo was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 0-9 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Volunteers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.