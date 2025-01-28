Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Kentucky 14-5, Tennessee 17-3

What to Know

Tennessee and Kentucky are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Tennessee is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of Auburn by a score of 53-51 on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zakai Zeigler, who posted 14 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmai Mashack, who earned seven points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Kentucky has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 74-69 to Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Wildcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Otega Oweh put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Tennessee's loss dropped their record down to 17-3. As for Kentucky, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked third) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-3 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 9-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee and Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.