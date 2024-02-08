Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 50-27 lead over LSU.

Tennessee already has eight blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: LSU 12-9, Tennessee 16-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The matchup between LSU and the Razorbacks on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-40 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers blew past the Razorbacks 95-74. The win was a breath of fresh air for LSU as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

LSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Will Baker led the charge by scoring 25 points. Jalen Cook was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Tennessee scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 103-92. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 120 points.

Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Josiah-Jordan James, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Zakai Zeigler, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 assists. Zeigler didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against the Gamecocks last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Santiago Vescovi, who scored 11 points.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for the Volunteers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LSU is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on LSU: they have a less-than-stellar 9-12 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 13.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

LSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.