Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: LSU 12-9, Tennessee 16-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Tennessee scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 103-92 victory over the Wildcats. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 120 points.

Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 assists. Zeigler didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against the Gamecocks on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Santiago Vescovi was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between LSU and the Razorbacks on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-40 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers blew past the Razorbacks 95-74. The win was some much needed relief for LSU as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

LSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Will Baker led the charge by scoring 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Cook, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

The Volunteers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tennessee took their victory against the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 77-56. Will Tennessee repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.